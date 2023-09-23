“We must show our solidarity with Italy in a difficult moment.” The High Representative for European Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, said this when speaking about the flow of migrants in Lampedusa.

Interviewed by France 2 and Radio France International he said: “We must find a policy that goes beyond strictly security measures to establish agreements with the countries of origin and transit that allow us to receive the migration we need on a regular basis, and at the same time guarantee the expulsion of illegal migrants who risk their lives for nothing.”