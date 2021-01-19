Solidarity has been essential to survive the crisis unleashed by the Covid-19 pandemic, and many times it is the most vulnerable who decide to support others to overcome difficulties. From Italy, a group of Venezuelans send drugs to their country to help their compatriots due to the shortage of drugs in Venezuela. And in New York, an undocumented Mexican family prepares typical Oaxacan dishes to bring food to the table of those most in need.

Edoardo Leombruni is a Venezuelan surgeon who left his country years ago and now resides in Italy. Because of his profession, he knows the risks of not having the necessary resources to face the Covid-19 pandemic, and the shortage of medicines in his country is one of his main concerns.

That is why Edoardo is leading a project to send medicines to his native country and support his compatriots. “We have channeled humanitarian aid to Venezuela: medicines come from Europe, and from the United States, thanks to the alliance we have with the humanitarian aid program for Venezuela, all medical supplies are sent,” he says.

They have been organizing these solidarity drug collections for 5 years, which other Venezuelans living in Italy have joined. “Here we work in the afternoons almost every day to be able to do our bit. A grain of sand … a drop in the sea. A gothic in the sea, but what would the sea be without that drop? ”Says Mariangela Oddi, one of the organization’s volunteers.

When the medicine boxes are ready, they are sealed and prepared for transport. In a few days they will cross the Atlantic Ocean aboard a cargo ship bound for the port of La Guaira, north of Caracas, in Venezuela.

‘La Morada’ in New York, Mexican food to “heal the interior”

The Mendez family restaurant in the Bronx almost closed due to the pandemic. All of its members were diagnosed with Covid-19, and the restrictions led them to keep their premises without service for a long time.

They tried everything to get their business afloat, but even the banks closed their doors due to the undocumented status of some of the family members. However, the dining room returned to work thanks to local aid and now they serve up to 650 typical Mexican dishes for those most in need in the Big Apple.

Natalia prepares her best recipes every day and a group of volunteers distributes them around New York. “Just as it is recommended to keep a safe distance, wear a mask and wash your hands, all this is external. What I try to do when preparing these healthy meals is to heal from the inside, ”she says.

The initiative to help others arose after experiencing the helplessness of the government authorities due to their status as “undocumented.” Now, ‘La Morada’, runs from Tuesday to Friday and Natalia hopes to continue serving Mexican delicacies to those who do not have for their livelihood, in these times of crisis.