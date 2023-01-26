The story of Sara and Yusra Mardini inspired ‘The Swimmers’, a film that recounts the flight of two Syrian swimming champions to Europe because of the war. Years after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos, Sara returned to help migrants and refugees. But doing so meant a legal process against her, which takes her to the stands along with 23 other humanitarian workers. This is not the only case that criminalizes solidarity in Europe.

#Migrants #Solidarity #crime #shielding #borders #criminalizing #aid