With more than four million refugees from the war in Ukraine, the challenge is in the border areas and in the host countries. The work of volunteers is vital for the initial reception of those fleeing the conflict.

Lilian Boulard traveled from Bordeaux in France, to Medyka in Poland, with her vehicle loaded with supplies. She was carrying baby products and food. But after more than a month of war and before the high arrival of refugees, the aid decreases and the forces also. “We are all very tired, because in reality the NGOs, which of course have been overtaken by events, are not here at all or are here, but very little,” she said.

UNHCR reiterated to the international community not to stop supporting aid organizations so that they can continue their work on the borders of the countries that receive refugees fleeing from Ukraine.

Volunteers also arrive on their own initiative at the Medyka border point in Poland. Davide Martello is a musician who, with his piano, seeks to bring a message of peace to the refugees.

+ And the migration data of the week: next May 23 will mark the end of the controversial Title 42 in the United States. A measure used by the Biden Government and implemented by the Trump Administration to quickly deport migrants who arrived at the border under the argument of the pandemic.