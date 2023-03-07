Massacre of Migrants: “A Minister of the Interior speaks twice a year…”

Continue to hold the court tragic story of the barge that yes it is shattered on Crotone coast causing the death of at least 69 migrants. The clash has now become political and has created a split within the majority. In the viewfinder of the Palace Chigi there is the management of the dramatic situation by the Minister of the Interior Planted. Prime Minister Meloni – reads the Corriere della Sera – has chosen the European path for advocate in fact the immigration fileon which on the other hand Palazzo Chigi boasts of skills. And the correspondence with the Brussels institutions after the Cutro tragedy is functional to the objective.

The answer arrived yesterday from von der Leyen – in the face of Italian solicitations on the migrant emergency – is considered “very positive» from qualified government sources, because «the reasons presented by the Prime Minister are recognized». which in Europe as in Italy aims to move on a double track: to strengthen the contrast to illegal immigration and at the same time ensure a greater flexibility in flow policy. This direct dialogue between Palace Chigi and the Commission – continues the Corriere – ends up in practice for reduce the role of Piantedosi, to whom the premier is asking for “greater synergy”. Which in the political lexicon is equivalent to a resizing of the owner of the Keep them in mind and is also a signal to Salvini, sponsor of the minister. All this also translates into an indirect request for greater coordination in terms of communication and less public exposure. “Who leads the Interior – recalls not surprisingly a senior member of the government – usually releases two interviews a year“.

