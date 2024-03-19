The Supreme Court of the United States has given the green light to the entry into force in Texas of the law that will allow the police to arrest people suspected of having entered the United States illegally. The six judges of the conservative majority of the Court did not accept the appeal with which the Biden administration, which defines the law passed by the Texas Republicans as “an unprecedented intrusion into the federal management of immigration”, asked to suspend the entry into force of the controversial law now under review by the Court of Appeals in Texas.

“There is no ambiguity in this law, it is in flagrant conflict with federal law and its application”, argued State Attorney General Elizabeth Prelograr without however convincing the conservative judges who have given, for the moment, an important political victory for the Republican governor of Texas, Gregg Abbott, who, denouncing what he calls “an invasion” of his state and “inaction” on the part of the Biden administration, signed a statute that makes “illegal immigration” a state and not just federal crime.

The law will therefore allow Texas police to arrest undocumented migrants, detain them or deport them. “Today the Court has caused greater chaos and crisis in the management of immigration” we read in the dissenting opinion of Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who opposed it together with the other two liberal judges. However, the law will most likely return to the Supreme Court for consideration, after the Texas Court of Appeals has ruled, setting the presentation of oral arguments for April 3.

The reaction of the White House

“We fundamentally disagree with the Supreme Court's order allowing the dangerous and unconstitutional Texas law to go into effect,” read a statement released by White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, who said the law “Not only will it make Texas communities less safe, it will place a greater burden on law enforcement and sow chaos and confusion at the border.”

President Joe Biden's spokeswoman adds that this law “is another example of how Republicans exploit the border problem for political purposes, blocking real solutions”, renewing the request to Congress to “approve the bipartisan agreement on border security “, blocked by the Republicans.