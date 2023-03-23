Tunisa, shipwreck off the coast: 5 migrants dead, over 25 are missing

We learn that at least five migrants have drowned and more than 25 are missing after a boat carrying around 40 sub-Saharan migrants was wrecked off the coast of Tunisia. They had to get to Lampedusa.

This was reported by the Tunisian Forum for Social and Economic Rights (FTDES), which writes that “a boat with migrants sank off the coast of Al Lauza with 38 migrants on board”.

Shipwreck off the Tunisian coast: five migrants rescued

migrants The locality of Al Lauza is located in the province of Sfax, in eastern Tunisia. ”Five migrants were rescued and five bodies were recovered, while the others are missing”, said Romdhane ben Amor of Ftdes, explaining that they are ”migrants from sub-Saharan Africa”.

The Central Mediterranean route is the deadliest in the world

Last night’s shipwreck is the latest in a long line of tragedies on the central Mediterranean route, considered the deadliest in the world.

Just a month ago, Tunisian President Kais Saied delivered an inflammatory speech against migrants from sub-Saharan Africa who flock to Tunisia before attempting to cross to Europe, accusing them of causing a crime wave.

His comments sparked violence against migrants and landowners, fearing fines, evicted hundreds of people, who are now camping out on the streets of the capital.

It is believed that about 21,000 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa are in Tunisia.

