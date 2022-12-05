Lampedusa, a boat loaded with migrants capsized off the island

Death, threats, rescues and landings: part of the same immigration drama. One more shipwreck off of Lampedusa. Four are missing, including two little brothers: a 3-month-old and a 6-year-old. Thirty-three survivors, three women and seven i unaccompanied minorsthe. Four were taken to hospital. Among the survivors are the parents of the two little victims. The other missing are two men. They were all on a six-metre punt that had departed from Sfax, in Tunisia, sunk in the waters off Lampedusa. To intervene in the rescue operation the CP327 patrol boat of the Coast Guard.

Just two days ago another one tragedy of the sea: a boat full of migrants had capsized again off the island: 40 had been rescued, three missing according to the testimonies of the survivors. The boat capsized as she approached the patrol boat and the migrants drifted to one side.

TO Lampedusa five small boats have landed since dawn: a total of 144 people: groups of 33, 35, 33 and 43 migrants, including 22 minors. To the rescuers declared that they were originally from Guinea, Mali, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Senegal and that they left from Sfaxin Tunisia.

Yesterday, however, there were 5 landings with a total of 202 migrants, including 33 rescued after the small boat they were traveling on sank with 4 occupants, including two children, who were unable to get on and are all ‘now missing. At the contrada Imbriacola hotspot there are more 400 guests, a few units over the maximum expected capacity. During the night, however, the landing operations of 39 migrants were completed.

And rescue efforts continue of NGO ships. Geo Barents of Medici without borders has carried out a second rescue operation after yesterday’s one: 164 are on board, including 14 women and about 50 unaccompanied minors. The youngest of them is only 10 years old: “When I rescued from dinghy the child – says a rescuer – told us in tears that he was traveling with his brother, but he had not managed to embark from Libya. Now he is alone and has no contact with any of his family members.”

With dramatic implications the rescue of Louise Michel and Humanity1 who declared that they were threatened by Libyan machine guns. There Louise Michael he said he had identified a dinghy where 103 people were crammed. The crew distributed life jackets, water and food as they awaited the arrival of the larger lifeboat Humanity1. At that point, the team claims, “an armed Libyan ship approached, threatening with guns, people started panicking and the dinghy started sinking.” There Sos Humanity reports of “a machine gun while the crews of the Louise Michel and Humanity 1“.

“The crew quickly brought all 103 peopleincluding several women, some of them pregnant, and children on the Louise Michel”. We then proceeded to transfer to Humanity1 during the night: “Previously we waited several hours for the responsible rescue coordination centers to coordinate without any positive response” is the complaint.

