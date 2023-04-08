TUNIS. A new shipwreck is reported in the waters of the central Mediterranean. This was announced by the Afroplanete.com website according to which a boat with 49 people on board sank off the Tunisian coast, and at least 35 people would have lost their lives, while 15 would have been rescued. According to the same source, the sinking of the boat was caused “by strong waves, which made it difficult for the passengers and crew to move and remove the water from the boat”. No confirmation yet from the Tunisian authorities.