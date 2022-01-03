MADRID. Search and rescue operations of at least 10 migrants missing at sea are underway off the southern coast of Spain, after a passing ship in the night heard screams for help coming from the water. Rescuers rescued 16 survivors and recovered three bodies after a small boat loaded with people sank and another took on water, authorities told EFE.

The research continues about 25 kilometers from the coast; according to the survivors, on the two boats there were 29 people, almost all men. In parallel, 51 people were rescued by the rescue services from a rubber boat off the coast of Lanzarote.