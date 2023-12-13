Setback for the Italy-Albania agreement on migrants. The Constitutional Court of Tirana accepted two appeals presented by the opposition Democratic Party of Sali Berisha and suspended the ratification procedures of the agreement in Parliament, as reported by the local media.

The agreement signed by Edi Rama and Giorgia Meloni on November 6th should have been ratified tomorrow by the Tirana Parliament. The Constitutional Court, after having accepted the appeals, will meet to make a decision on January 18 at 10am.

The reactions

The reactions were immediate. “The suspension of parliamentary procedures for the approval of the Rama-Meloni agreement on migrants by the Albanian Constitutional Court is a resounding slap in the face of Giorgia Meloni who confirms herself as unsuitable to govern Italy, and only carries out propaganda, but with the propaganda does us harm, very harm – declares the spokesperson of the Greens Angelo Bonelli – The decision of the Albanian Constitutional Court exposes the legal and political fragility of how the Italian Government deals with the country's problems, spending over 200 million euros to transfer just over 700 migrants. A sensational European fool.”

“Maybe there is a judge in Tirana – says the secretary of +Europa, Riccardo Magi – The Albanian Constitutional Court has announced the suspension of parliamentary procedures for the approval of the Rama-Meloni agreement on migrants which was supposed to be held tomorrow. I hope this marks the beginning of the end of this legal and humanitarian disgrace. An agreement that shows all the approximation of the Meloni government on the issue of immigration: contracting out reception and detention to external states is one of the lowest points our country has ever reached. It will not be the first obstacle to this agreement. Others will follow.”

von der Leyen's letter

In a long letter summarizing what the EU executive has done on migration, the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen wrote that in recent months “we have witnessed important initiatives promoted by member states, such as the operational agreement between Italy and Albania. It is an example of thinking outside the box, based on a fair sharing of responsibilities with third countries, in line with the obligations established by international and EU law.”

For von der Leyen, “we should work together to maintain the momentum created by the International Conference on Development and Migration in July and continue this work through the Rome process, exploring different forms of cooperation with partner countries on the basis of mutual interest” .