Migrants, Debora Serracchiani takes the side of France

Debora Serracchiani by now he is a character sadly known to Italian politics while on the Web he enjoys great popularity because it is a bit of the fun and amusement of the users who derive from his outputs reasons for fat and sonorous laughter that also serve to cheer themselves up in a heavy day of work. And therefore – from a certain point of view – we can say to the Hon. Serracchiani: “thank you for existing”.

Vice-president of the Democratic Party in deference to the privileged “pink channels” that an anti – meritocratic left has created over the years in all the ganglia of the Republic, the Honorable has made a career initially doing the “scrapper” with the Young Turks, a current of the Democratic Party. Democratic scrapping which was then perfected and brought to results of artistic perfidy by Matteo Renziwith the now historic “stay calm” a Enrico Letta.

Meanwhile, “Debora senz’acca” Serracchiani he climbed to the top of the party. Now that the Democratic Party has taken one of the loudest blows that its history remembers, it tries to earn a loaf, but it does it in a ridiculous way. Start with an attack on Giorgia Meloni fearing that women with her in government were “a step behind men”. The premier’s response is ready: “Look at me Mr Serracchiani, do you think I am staying a step behind men?”, While he was presiding over the newly formed government and with all the men behind him.

Not content, she tried to attack and denigrate Italy in the Prime Minister’s first trip abroad by saying “you go there with flat tires”. Too bad that the Melons did not answer “and you go there with deflated skirts”, just to stay on topic. But her “Debora senz’acca” better than her was able to give it the other day on the theme of NGO ships with migrants, throwing her on Twitter on the most trite rhetoric:

“234 people from the Ocean Viking will go to France. The credibility of a country is thus consumed, step by step, losing humanity. This is the right in government. He will boast for having rejected children who fled hunger, famine and wars ”. A user, as reported by Il Secolo d’Italia, reacted promptly with a: “Look at me On, Serracchiani, does it seem to you that France cannot accommodate just one ship? Do you think there are children on board (generally 90 kg of muscle)? Does it seem normal to you to legitimize smugglers and NGOs who profit from human beings? “.

Another said: “And no my dear, those who have no humanity are all those European countries that do not want migrants. You prefer to discredit Italy rather than having all of Europe deal with this emergency together. She must be ashamed. She is a rose icon ”.

Immediately after one avalanche of teasing followed this first opening, at which Serracchaini preferred to slip away from the competition in the media because she no longer knew which saint to turn to in order to get out of an embarrassing impasse. There is a good movie that has it as a protagonist Jack Nicholson, “Something is changed”. Exactly lady Serracchiani, something has changed is an expression that perfectly describes what is happening in Italy. Laws must be respected.

The NGOs are in agreement with the smuggling criminals to perfect the crime of illegal immigration. Italy is not a “dumping of human beings” nor should it be a lucrative business for the organized crime. Italy is there Queen of the Mediterranean and for too many years a foolish and sheepish politics humiliated her to the role of cloaca of the Mediterranean. And the ones responsible for this state of affairs are you who, in order to take a few votes, have folded and plagued a nation, making it the doormat of Brussels.

And the France he has always tried to trip and nasty us, moreover making fun of us like when his border police brought migrants back at night. Now the cousins ​​from beyond the Alps reject an average of 80 migrants a day at the border of Ventimiglia, other than solidarity between European countries. They think they are smart and think that Italy is still that of the Democratic Party and of Draghi who went with hat in hand to make the catwalk in Brussels. No Mrs. Serracchiani, take note: something has changed.

Subscribe to the newsletter

