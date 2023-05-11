In Moscow, migrants settled above the parking lot in the house and connected to the counters of residents

Foreign workers secretly settled in an apartment building in the south of Moscow, which caused the anger of the people living there. The reason for the dissatisfaction of the apartment owners was the increased bills for water and electricity. Telegram-Baza channel.

We are talking about a house on Chertanovskaya Street, where migrants equipped apartments for themselves between the minus ground floor and the parking lot. Inside there are sleeping places, a TV, a toilet, places for drying clothes and a hookah. In order to provide themselves with all the amenities, visitors connected to residents’ meters for water and electricity.

This did not suit the apartment owners, and they filed complaints with the Zhiltsentr Management Company and the Our City portal – employees were sent there to check, but they did not see any problems. The Russians then called the police. When law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, the migrants who had secretly settled in the house were no longer there.

In 2022, residents of the Moscow residential complex of the business class “Life Kutuzovsky” found themselves in a similar situation. They found an illegal hostel for foreign workers on the ground floor of the parking lot. The migrants settled in office premises and used public services free of charge.