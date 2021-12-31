Migrants: New Year’s Eve landing in Pozzallo, children and burns

The landing operations of 440 migrants aboard the ‘Sea Watch 3’ landed in Pozzallo this afternoon will take place tomorrow. USMAF officials, the maritime health team led by Vincenzo Morello, boarded the ship of the German NGO for the first medical checks. Alberto Mallardo, Sea Watch advocacy officer, was also on the quay.

On board 149 unaccompanied minors aged between 8 and 17 years; 35 are together with their families. Eight pregnant women out of 116 present; 14 children under one year, the youngest completed 3 weeks at sea.

“Some of the rescued people have been on board for 7 days. Our medical team on board – says Mallardo – tells us that several of the survivors on board, already at the time of the rescue, had signs of malnutrition and dehydration. Yesterday some people they had started a hunger strike. There will be Usmaf medical checks for covid protocols and health checks and the most urgent medical cases will be disembarked “. There are several people with fuel burns.

“We hope that even small children can begin to disembark but we are not sure – concludes Mallardo – we know that not all of them will be transferred to the quarantine ship tomorrow. Unaccompanied minors and, depending on the management, local authorities will certainly not be able to get on there. even the most vulnerable accompanied minors could be directed to reception centers in the area.

Mallardo remembers that in responding promptly to the request for help from the ship, the Italian Coast Guard had already brought on board powdered milk and diapers two days ago. Today the prefecture has taken steps to bring water and basic necessities to the quay to face the night. Considering the large number of people on board, crammed everywhere, it may not be possible to swab to detect the presence or absence of Covid, an operation that today could only be reserved for those who will be transferred for medical reasons.