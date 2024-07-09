Palermo – Five rescues in 24 hours for the Sea-Eye 4 in the Mediterranean: 231 people rescued in total. The Italian authorities have assigned Genoa as a port of disembarkation: Arrival is expected on ThursdayAmong the shipwrecked was also a woman in her ninth month of pregnancy.

“Many of the rescued people have spent several days in the Mediterranean and are weakened and severely dehydrated,” he reports. Ayesha Sattara ship’s doctor from German Doctors -. Some suffer from fuel burns, chemical burns that occur when gasoline mixes with sea water and comes into contact with human skin.”

“Five rescues in 24 hours: this shows the current state of emergency in the Mediterranean and how important it is to be there to save lives”, he says Gorden Islerpresident of Sea-Eye. The NGO criticizes the assignment of Genoa as a port for disembarkation: “We need to calculate six days for the journey alone. to and from Genoa. We are losing precious time in the search and rescue zone, during which we cannot help people in distress. This policy can have fatal consequences for people seeking protection”.