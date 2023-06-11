The German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is criticized for a statement on asylum policies, which he himself qualified as a joke, at which some were indignant. During the annual day of the Evangelical Church celebrated in Nuremberg Scholz said that, although Germany has no external borders of the EU, it is the one that has the most asylum seekers and added that the majority of them had not previously registered in other countries of the Union.

Scholz added yesterday: “I have already made the joke, in the European Council, that Germany must have large beaches in the Mediterranean. Because in fact more refugees from the Mediterranean arrive to Germany than to each of the countries bordering the Mediterranean”. Maritime rescue organization Sea Watch stressed that more than 1,150 people had already died at sea in 2023 alone and that the only thing the chancellor could think of was a “tacky joke”, according to what he wrote on social media – “Anyone who can laugh at something like this shouldn’t be running a state,” Sea Watch noted.

Criticisms also came from the deputy leader of the Linke, Lorenz Goesta Beutin, while the deputy of the CDU Matthias Hauer wrote that “a chancellor should not make fun of people’s suffering”. Social Democrat influencer Lilly Blaudszun, a member of the leadership of the Evangelical Congress, said that “a social democratic chancellor should never talk about people like that”.