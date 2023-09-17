The mayors do not follow Schlein’s anti-Meloni diktat on migrants

“This right is competing to see who is meanest” on the issue of migrants. But “the Meloni government is already in crisis, it won’t last 5 years”. Elly Schlein tried yesterday to unite the Democratic Party on the issue of migrants. “The Lampedusa drama is demonstrating the inability of a government made up of political forces that for twenty years have poisoned the debate on immigration but are now incapable of managing reception. The competition is breaking out between those who are nastiest, without provide answers neither to those arriving nor to the mayors and territories”, observes the dem leader, convinced that the electoral campaign for the European elections is “already underway”.

And instead… among the mayors there is a faction within the Democratic Party. As Repubblica reports, “a section of mayors who instead look favorably on the intervention of the Army”. Not everybody. “Matteo Lepore, mayor of Bologna, insists on the welcoming line: «Another 800 arrive here, but we will never say to Rome: enough». Even a reformist like Giorgio Gori, mayor of Bergamo, rejects Meloni’s strategy: “He makes a fierce face with migrants just to contain Salvini.” Matteo Ricci, mayor of Pesaro, compares the repatriation centers to “concentration camps”.

But there are those who think differently. “”The Army is essential, we cannot stand alone”, says the mayor of Turin, Stefano Lo Russo, who is certainly not a rude security officer (he has just proposed giving the Ius Scholae to 27 thousand new Turin citizens). Even more straightforward is the mayor of Piacenza, Katia Tarasconi: «The situation is explosive. The Army’s help is welcome, it’s a first step. The point today is to find suitable places. And the Defense can certainly help: faced with these numbers of landings, not even the police are enough.” “Write it like this: we are not available, but very willing to collaborate with the government,” he says in the minutes Matteo Biffoni, mayor of PratoRed Tuscany, and above all head of Immigration for the ANCI”.

