“In the last six months, 903 migrants have died, including 289 children, in an attempt to get to Italy. More than 40 people drowned in the Strait of Sicily”. So the writer Roberto Saviano on Facebook after the shipwreck in the Strait of Sicily in which 41 people died. “I wonder – he continues – Piantedosi, you will take a serene swim in the same sea where hundreds of people die aware that the NGO ships he stopped could have saved them?”

“We were told – says Saviano – that it was the NGOs that encouraged departures. They told us that removing the NGOs, the sea ambulances, would have interrupted the flows because their presence generated hope and therefore pushed people to risk their lives False. The number of dead speaks volumes. We leave the same, regardless of who is there and if there is someone waiting at sea. Piantedosi, by stopping the NGOs, prevented a patrol that the Coast Guard and Frontex are unable to carry out. In these days of vacation we dive into the sea where we die every day”.