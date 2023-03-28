Migrants, Salvini: “If the EU doesn’t intervene now, it has no reason to exist”

The situation of the you land Of migrants in Italy is in danger of falling. The premier Melons spoke of “900 thousand people from Tunisia, if the situation in that country should plummet“. Yesterday the words of the Minister of Transport Matteo also arrived to increase the dose of concern Salvini. “There is obviously a mob attack in progress. If the EU is a union, we are waiting for help because Italy it can not be alone to address this problem. We cannot afford it from an economic and social point of view”. On the issue of migrants “o Europe wakes up now – he added – or I wonder what sense it has to exist, because it is imposing sacrifices on Italians on cars, houses and taxes. At least on border control, on border protection and the security of the Italians, Brussels, with the billions that Italy gives to Europe every year, should finally give us a hand“. Meanwhile the Departures from Tunisia to Italy are increasingas demonstrated by the numbers of the latter weekend.

The intensification of the phenomenon – reads the newspaper – has not consequences only for our country but also imposes on facilitators a new organization, as can be seen from the ads of work that have begun to appear in the same ones chat where departures are proposed. “There is a partner among you who wants to work with me in immigration by sea from Sfax, Tunisia, to Italy? It must gather the people who want to emigrate”, reads the announcement. What is being proposed is a role for «koxeur», as one of the traffickers explains. It is the first link in the organization, which is responsible for intercept migrants who want to leave and of form groups based on availability on the boat of the moment.

