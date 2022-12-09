In Italy safe haven for three NGO ships with migrants on board: they are the Louise Michel, the Geo Barents and Humanity 1. According to what we learn, the landing in Lampedusa last night of the 33 migrants on the Louise Michel ship was a Sar event managed by the port authorities. The ship, small in size, was in an emergency situation due to adverse weather and sea conditions.

Read also

Doctors Without Borders has announced that the safe port of Salerno has been assigned to Geo Barents which has on board 248 people rescued in three different rescue operations. The assignment came after two requests sent to the Italian authorities. “It will take us over 24 hours to arrive in Salerno with adverse weather conditions but having a safe place to disembark is finally good news for all the people who survived after the traumatic experiences they have faced” commented Doctors Without Borders.

Furthermore, according to what is learned, on the indication of the Ministry of the Interior, the Harbor Master’s Office has assigned the port of Bari to the ship Humanity 1.

“As regards the ships (with migrants, ed), each case is a case in itself. Today one or two ships will be docked in the port of Salerno. Italy never fails to respond in solidarity, the important is that the rules are always respected, even by NGOs” said the deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, on the sidelines of the work of Eu Med-9.