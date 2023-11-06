Migrants, Rome-Tirana agreement: Italy will manage two centers in Albania

“Albania will give Italy the opportunity to use some areas of Albanian territory in which Italy will be able to build at its own expense and under its jurisdiction two structures where it can set up centers for the management of illegal migrants”. Giorgia Meloni declared this, announcing the signing of the memorandum of understanding between Italy and Albania regarding the management of migratory flows.

“Mass illegal immigration is a phenomenon that the Member States of the European Union cannot tackle alone. From this point of view, collaboration between EU states and non-EU states, for now, can be decisive”, said the Prime Minister at the end of the meeting at Palazzo Chigi with the Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama. An agreement born when the prime minister went on holiday to Albania on August 15th. “Giorgia should have been on holiday”, but there were news of the “migrant landings” and we wanted to “understand how to help”, said Rama.

The agreement, which will be operational by spring 2024, provides for the construction of two structures in which up to 3 thousand immigrants can be confined, for a total of 39 thousand people over the course of a year.

Only immigrants rescued at sea by Italian ships and not by NGOs will be sent to Albania while, according to Meloni, minors, pregnant women and vulnerable subjects will be excluded.

“These structures will initially be able to accommodate up to 3 thousand people, who will remain in these centers for the time necessary to quickly complete the procedures for processing asylum applications and possibly for repatriation purposes,” said the Prime Minister.

In Shengjin, Italy will take care of the disembarkation and identification procedures and will create a first reception and screening centre, while in Gjader a CPR model structure will be created for subsequent procedures. “Albania will collaborate with its police forces for security and surveillance,” continued Meloni, illustrating the contents of the agreement.

According to the prime minister, there are three objectives of the protocol: “to combat human trafficking, prevent irregular migratory flows and welcome only those who truly have the right to international protection”.

The memorandum of understanding is a “European-wide agreement”, underlined Meloni, observing that Tirana “confirms itself as a friend of Italy and the EU”. Although Albania is not yet formally part of the EU, “it already behaves like a member state”, continued the prime minister, according to whom Italy has always been one of the major supporters of Tirana’s entry into the Union and invests very much in the relationship with the Western Balkans, “so we believe it is more correct to talk about the reunification of Europe rather than enlargement”.

“If Italy calls Albania, it’s there,” was Edi Rama’s comment. Albania is not yet in the EU, “but this does not prevent us from being and seeing the world as Europeans”, said the Albanian prime minister, who wanted to speak in Italian in his statements after the meeting. “We could not have made this agreement with any other EU state,” he continued, underlining that Albania will never be able to repay its debt to Italy. “I don’t think that in the next few years, for those years that we think we have ahead of us, we will be able to repay the debt towards Italy, the Italian people, the Italian institutions, for what they have done for us since the first day we arrived on this shore of the sea to find refuge, to escape from hell, to imagine a better life. This debt cannot be repaid.”

“If Italy calls Albania, it is there,” he reiterated. “It is not up to us to judge the political merit of decisions taken. We respond presently when we can lend a hand. And it is clear that lending a hand means giving a little more breathing room, it is a difficult situation for Italy. The truth is that geography has become Italy’s curse, because when you enter Italy you enter the EU, but when it comes to managing this entry as an EU we know how things go.”