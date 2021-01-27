The arrival of Joe Biden to the presidency of the United States is a light of hope for millions of immigrants who seek to reach the country and for thousands of others who are waiting in the American Union for a regularization of their situation. Upon reaching the White House, Biden signed executive orders to reverse the restrictive policies of the previous administration and sent Congress an ambitious immigration reform that paves the way for the legalization of 11 million undocumented immigrants.

Days before January 20, the date the new government took office in the United States, a caravan with at least 9,000 Hondurans left San Pedro Sula heading north. They hoped to walk to the border with Mexico and seek asylum in the United States, away from the violence, poverty and ravages that hurricanes Eta and Iota left in their country. But the transit of men, women and children did not achieve its objective and the caravan was dissolved in Guatemala. In addition, Mexico closed its borders to contain the small groups that managed to advance. It was a mobilization that started expectantly before the change of government in the United States.

And, precisely, once Biden stepped on the Oval Office, he signed a series of decrees to reverse some of the Trump administration’s guidelines. He ordered to stop the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico, protect the status of undocumented young people who arrived without papers in the United States as children and suspend the order that forced asylum seekers to remain in Mexico, among others.

Some relief that migrants hope does not remain in just promises. “Of course I am happy with the new president, but I want to see him do what he said. I want him to do what he promised when he said that there would be no more deportations and that he would suspend the MPP (Migrant Protection Protocols), because I don’t want to discuss my case of political asylum in Mexico, I want to discuss it in the United States and win it, ”says Ángel Segreo , a Cuban waiting for refuge.

On the immigration reform that Biden sent to Congress, the first to benefit would be the almost 700,000 young dreamers, or ‘dreamers’, who came to the country as children. For Jensy Matuta, a Honduran who came to the United States as a child, the return of the Democrats to power gives her some confidence. “Now that the Government, Senate and Congress are the same color, I feel very hopeful that there will be real change and it will be effective for our communities,” he says.

Joe Biden’s proposal would also include delivering $ 4 billion to the Northern Triangle countries, to counteract the causes that generate emigration from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.