The humanitarian ship Louise Michel, chartered by street artist Banksy, is between the island of Lampedusa and Malta with 198 migrants on board, one dead and a dozen activists. He calls for help.

The Louise Michel, located between the island of Lampedusa and Malta, has been calling for help since Friday evening, urgently looking for a port to disembark or a boat to transfer the 198 rescued migrants. 165 survivors are on board the humanitarian boat, 33 are on a life raft moored to the boat.



Supported by the ship chartered by street artist Banksy, the rescued migrants “show burns associated with the mixture of gasoline and sea water”, “they are in a rather violent state of shock, traumatized by what they have undergone” tells franceinfo Claire, a member of the crew. The boat having “reaches its capacity limits” and pulling a liferaft “is not able to maneuver like a real boat”. His calls for help have so far received no response. “We denounce the disempowerment of European states in what is happening at the gates of Europe”, explains the activist.

franceinfo: In what state are the migrants you rescued?

Claire, member of the crew: The 89 people who were recovered during the first rescue are doing quite well. The people who were picked up in the second overnight rescue all had burns from the mixture of gasoline and seawater they had bathed in for hours. They were exposed to the death of several of their comrades with whom they attempted the crossing. They managed to recover one of the corpses of their relatives. This body is now aboard the boat with them. They are all in a rather violent state of shock, traumatized by what they have gone through. We have water and food on board in energy rations which are made to give people what they need immediately. We are not on a cruise ship, we do not have three meals a day.

Why is the ship unable to maneuver this morning?

The boat has reached its capacity limits. A life raft was deployed for 30 people who had no more room on board the Louise Michel. The liferaft is something that floats, people are safe inside, but it’s square and towing something square on the sea is relatively impossible. The Louise Michel is not able to maneuver like a real boat.

You have made several calls for help. Have you received any responses?

An emergency appeal was made to those responsible for the maritime area at the search and rescue coordination center. Since the boat can no longer even navigate to a port because of its location, a transfer is requested with ships from European States at sea. No response has been received. We denounce the disempowerment of European states in what is happening at the gates of Europe, unfortunately for far too long. We appeal to all European countries that can put in place a predictable disembarkation plan that can set up state rescue operations and resume their role in what is happening in the central Mediterranean.