Record flow of landings in Lampedusa

Unprecedented landings in Lampedusa where the record of 63 small boats landed for a total of almost two thousand migrants was reached. There are 3,893 guests at the hotspot. The prefecture has ordered the embarkation of 740 migrants on the Galaxy line ferry that will arrive in Porto Empedocle. Rescue was carried out by the Captaincy, the Finance Police and the Romanian Frontex system. The numbers are sensational.

“It is the consequence of 63 landings in just 24 hours with the arrival of almost 1,900 people just six months after the Cutro tragedy – 94 dead – remembered with a ceremony on the Calabrian beach where as many candles were lit in memory of the migrants who died in the shipwreck”, writes the Corriere della Sera.

They told rescuers that they were Tunisian, Burkinabe, Gambian, Ghanaian, Guinean, Senegalese and Sudanese. On the last small boats there were 15 to 53 migrants who reported that they all sailed from Sfax, Tunisia, except for the group of 15 Tunisians who say they left from Zwara, in Libya. All were taken to the contrada Imbriacola hotspot where, at the moment, after the transfer of 721 guests embarked on the Galaxy line ferry, there are 3,372 people.

