The landings of migrants in Lampedusa do not stop. New arrivals record on the island: over 2,000 migrants in 24 hours. 267 were the last to land on the island, between night and dawn today, after 6 of the 7 small boats on which they were traveling were rescued by the NGO Louise Michel and by the patrol boats of the Captaincy and Finance Police. Yesterday, 43 landings were recorded on the island of Lampedusa with a total of 1,778 people. At the contrada Imbriacola hotspot, from where a total of 525 people were transferred yesterday, there are currently 1,831 guests compared to just under 400 places.

In Lampedusa a fishing boat rescues a small boat with 31 people on board

Four groups of migrants managed to get to Lampedusa and were stranded after landing on land. In three cases the boats used for the crossing were not found. The financiers of the local Tenenza blocked 11 Tunisians along the western road, near a campsite. The migrants reported that they left Madhia, Tunisia, and paid 2,000 Tunisian dinars. Also soldiers of the Fiamme Gialle, along the western road, intercepted and blocked 41 people (12 women and 6 minors) originating from the Ivory Coast, Guinea and Liberia. The carabinieri, on the other hand, arrested 43 migrants on the Isola dei Conigli. In these three cases, the “cart” used for the crossing was not found. Instead, the 7-metre one that allowed 42 people from the Ivory Coast, Liberia, Cameroon and Guinea to disembark on the beach of Cala Croce was seized. Among them also 12 women and a minor. Also last night, the fishing boat “Cesare” flying the Italian flag rescued 31 migrants, including 11 women and two minors, who were traveling on a 7-metre small boat. They claimed to be from Burkina Faso and Mali, saying they left Sfax in Tunisia at 7am on Wednesday.

320 migrants disembarked in the port of Augusta during the night. 52 rejections for the landings in the night between 23 and 24 March

During the night in the port of Augusta, 320 migrants were rescued by the Coast Guard. The agents of the Syracuse Immigration Office notified 52 refoulement measures, issued by the questore, against as many Egyptians, who landed in Augusta in the night between 23 and 24 March. The immigrants who will have to leave the national territory within 7 days from the date of notification of the provision, were part of a group of 83 of Egyptian and Syrian nationality, who arrived in the commercial port of Augusta on board a vessel intercepted off the coast of Italy by a patrol boat of the harbor master’s office. The 24 Syrian citizens, all seeking international protection, will be transferred to the appropriate reception facilities.

Lampedusa, hundreds of migrants rescued at sea: the situation during the night at the Favarolo pier



Emergency: “78 rescued on a dinghy adrift in international waters. Two other boats in trouble”

“We have just been notified of two other boats in difficulty three hours of navigation from our position and we are going to assist them on their way north in coordination with the Italian authorities” says Emanuele Nannini, head of mission of the Emergency Life Support vessel.

In the early hours of this morning, Life Support rescued 78 people in international waters of the Maltese SAR area who were sailing on a rubber dinghy of about 12 meters. At the time of the rescue, the vessel was already taking on water. Among the survivors, 3 women, one of whom is two months pregnant, two accompanied girls aged 8 and 6, 28 unaccompanied minors, including a 9 year old boy. The people rescued come from Burkina Faso, Chad, Ivory Coast, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gambia, Guinea Conakry, Liberia, Niger, Nigeria, Mali, South Sudan, Sudan, Somalia. These are mostly countries torn apart by civil wars and food insecurity. «The rescued people traveled for more than 20 hours without drinking or eating – reports Eliza Sabatini, nurse on board the Life Support ship – From an initial assessment, they are all debilitated and dehydrated. In the next few hours we will examine individual cases ».

«It was 21 when we received the report of a boat in difficulty in international waters – says Emanuele Nannini, head of mission of the Life Support vessel -. Arriving on site, we found the boat overcrowded and adrift, without the possibility of using the engine because the petrol had run out. The dinghy already reported structural damage, i.e. its tubes were almost deflated. We have informed all the authorities and immediately started the rescue activities. «The vessel was in international waters in the Maltese search and rescue area – continues Emanuele Nannini -. Malta, despite being informed immediately, did not coordinate the rescue activities or offer a safe port of disembarkation.

Off the coast of the Pelagie two drifting boats hooked up

During the night, the NGO Louise Michel hooked, off the coast of the Pelagie Islands, and there were Sar events, two adrift boats carrying a total of 78 migrants originating from Guinea, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast and Mali. The V1102 patrol boat of the Guardia di Finanza instead rescued 40 (8 women and 3 minors) who were on a 7-metre iron vessel that set sail from Sfax in Tunisia.

43 migrants traced on the Isola dei Conigli

In the meantime, the carabinieri have traced 43 migrants (14 women and 5 minors) from Cameroon, Mali and the Ivory Coast to Isola dei Conigli. The vessel used for the crossing has not been found. A patrol of the Guardia di Finanza blocked 42 of them (12 women and 1 minor) on the beach of Cala Croce, in this case the 7-metre boat was found. Also the yellow flames rescued a drifting boat with 25 people on board (4 women and 1 minor) and blocked a boat with 41 (13 women and 4 minors) originating from the Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Gambia, Guinea and Niger .





EU, Meloni satisfied: “Forward on migrants, but I won’t give in on the Mes” emanuele bonini March 25, 2023

Kepel, special envoy of the French government for the Mediterranean: “The stabilization of North Africa and the Mediterranean is an indispensable requirement”

Meanwhile, in an interview with QN, Gilles Kepel, French President Macron’s special envoy for the Middle East and the Mediterranean, stated that «the stabilization of North Africa and the Mediterranean is an indispensable requirement for all the countries in the area. Both to avoid uncontrolled and unmanageable migratory and humanitarian waves, and in terms of stability and strategic, military and geopolitical security for Europe. For this objective, Italy, France and even Spain can and must act as quickly as possible”.

For Kepel, Italy and France can really play a remarkably important role in contributing to the stability of at least the western Mediterranean. Perhaps even with a joint action with Spain, on the basis of a treaty recently signed between Paris and Madrid: «to bring together this pole of Mediterranean countries, which represents the southern band of the EU, a very important thing that has not yet played role that belongs to it, because we are obsessed, as is normal, with the East because of the war in Ukraine. But the consequences of that conflict are also being felt in the Mediterranean, the Middle East and North Africa”. to the question whether the Macron-Meloni thaw goes in this direction, Kepel replied optimistically: «Yes, because beyond the internal political problems and the people themselves, I believe that the supreme interest of the two countries, especially for the weight that they both have in the EU, and to work to ensure that these projects go through”.

But, in an interview with The messenger, the spokesperson for Azione Mariastella Gelmini defines the Council’s result as “disappointing”. “Once again the issue is settled on the sidelines of the summit with a few lines – she says -. We’ll talk about it again in three months: in the meantime Italy is left alone to face an epochal challenge. Mind you, it’s not just a national responsibility: the government on immigration is very confused, but the European Union cannot be called out”.

«But there was at least one positive fact: the conversation with Macron – adds the former minister – Italy needs the help of neighboring countries in the first place. And the contrast with the Elysium was senseless. Because those who arrive in Italy often do not consider our country as the point of arrival, but as a point of departure. The Italian-French bilateral agreement is a first step. We have to get out of the stadium curves and tell the Italians the truth. We need a national pact to deal with this problem and we need to speak with one voice in Europe”.

Salvini on Open Arms: “I defended the borders, it was worth it”

«I arrive on the dock of the Palermo court because for some it is a crime to have defended the borders of my country, but for me it is a duty. One thinks: was it worth it? I say yes. Because immigration must be controlled and in my very small way I can be the protagonist of a change in the country» said the minister of Infrastructure and federal secretary of the League, Matteo Salvini, speaking at the party’s political training school in Milan. Yesterday Salvini participated in the hearing of the Open Arms trial in Palermo in which he is accused of kidnapping and refusal of official documents for having prevented the disembarkation of migrants who were on the Spanish boat “La life – added the minister – is divided between those who do and those who complain about those who do, those who take responsibility and take the step forward and those who, in order not to risk making a mistake, live resentfully and comment on what others are doing always a step back. If you make mistakes, something good can come from mistakes».