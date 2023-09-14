Migrants, record landings in Lampedusa and collapsing hotspots

There is chaos in Lampedusa where the landings of migrants continue unabated with the hotspot literally collapsing hosting almost 7 thousand people, more than the total number of residents of the island which amounts to around 6 thousand people.

Moments of tension occurred at the port of Lampedusa where Guardia di Finanza agents carried out a lightening charge on migrants who were attempting to break through the cordon.

The situation on the island is “tragic, dramatic, apocalyptic”. The island’s parish priest, Carmelo Rizzo, declared this in an interview with Stranierinitalia.it: “On Lampedusa, not even rubbish is disposed of, the water for the island comes from the mainland. The Red Cross has supplies, but if 3,400 arrive a day, they also fight among themselves for water. We are all on alert and even the bishop is dismayed.”

“The issue of relocation is secondary, very few people have been relocated in recent months, it’s a Linus blanket, the question is not how we solve the problem, it’s stopping arrivals in Italy, I don’t yet see concrete answers” ​​he declared on the evening of yesterday, Wednesday 13 September, Prime Minister Meloni during an interview on the Rai 1 programme Five minutes.

The reaction of Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini was different, speaking of an “act of war” against the government. In a press conference at the headquarters of the foreign press in Rome, the deputy prime minister declared: “This is an exodus of migrants planned by organized crime. It’s an act of war. I think it is something desired and organized also to embarrass an inconvenient government. I am convinced that there is planning and direction behind this exodus, because 6,000 arrivals in 24 hours is no coincidence. We cannot witness other scenes like those of the last few hours. When you get not three but 120 boats, you have to solve the problem upstream.”