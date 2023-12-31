Record landings in Italy in 2023, Meloni government defeated

I'm arriving in Pozzallo, 108 migrants saved and brought aboard the patrol vessel fast Pc10 of the Financial Police. They were recovered from a small boat about 54 miles south of Capo Passero, on the south-east coast of Sicily. According to initial information, there would be 107 men and 1 woman; no health criticalities have been reported. Perhaps this is the last landing of 2023, a year that marked a record number of arrivals despite the arrival of the Meloni government.

As reported by Corriere della Sera, despite the decline in the last three monthsthe overall calculation for 2023 marks the record figure of 155,754 migrants who reached the Italian coasts. This is 50 percent more than in 2022 (when there were 103,846) and more than double that of 2021 (67,040). Furthermore, landings resumed massively immediately after Christmas, with arrivals even yesterday”.

Even future scenarios are not comforting. “The pressure of migratory flows towards Italy continues and the national regulations introduced during the year have had little effectsuch as the decree that regulates the action of NGOs involved in relief efforts, and – at least for now – the negotiations at European level which also produced the pact for a more equitable distribution of asylum seekers within the territories of the Union”, underlines the Corriere della Sera.

“The topic, which inevitably fuels controversy between political forces, will be among Italy's priorities in 2024 the presidency of the G7 and, in June, Puglia hosts the summit. At the end of January, a first meeting between the Sherpas of the 7 most industrialized countries will define the agenda”, concludes the Corriere. “The government's objective is to bring the issue of migration into the final declarations, a fundamental point together with the renewed attention to the South and Africa in particular”.

Piantedosi: “Landings? The government's objective has been missed”

The Minister of the Interior also speaks on the topic Matteo Piantedosi in an interview with La Stampa. “The number of arrivals this year certainly does not coincide with the objective of the government's policies has started in multiple directions with the aim of combating and defeating human trafficking, but it must be said that even more would have arrived if we had not adopted the measures launched in recent months which have already given concrete results. Suffice it to say that the collaboration with the Tunisian and Libyan authorities has made it possible to block many tens of thousands of other arrivals, 121,883 people, a number not far from that of the people who arrived, and to arrest hundreds of traffickers. In addition to this, the initiatives we have adopted have meant that our reception system has withstood the impact of an extraordinary influx which, I would like to remind you, was determined by political or socio-economic crises which occurred in foreign countries whose causes they were completely independent of us. Let me say, then, that it is at least strange that, sometimes, the criticisms about the number of people arriving this year come from the same people who, at the same time, maintain that we should encourage the indiscriminate arrival of all those who show up at our borders “.

