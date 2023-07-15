In June, 1,900 migrants disappeared in the Mediterranean

The numbers say it is an emergency: 132,370 irregular arrivals in the European Union were registered in the first six months of this year. The highest total since 2016. And the central Mediterranean remains the main migration route: 65,600 people, an increase of 140% compared to last year.

An emergency that has dramatic implications: according to the IOM balance sheet, reported by Frontex, some 1,900 people went missing in June, most of which along the Mediterranean route. Arrivals – writes the EU Border Protection Agency in its monthly report – on all other migratory routes have recorded declines compared to a year ago, ranging from 6% on the western Mediterranean to 34% on the eastern Mediterranean route .

“After a decrease in May caused by long periods of bad weather, smugglers have stepped up their activities, resulting in an 85% increase in arrivals in the central Mediterranean in June alone.” “Increased migratory pressure on this route could persist in the coming months with smugglers offering lower prices for migrants departing from Libya and Tunisia amid fierce competition between criminal groups,” warns Frontex.

The gaze of the EU towards Tunis

The European Union’s commitment continues to focus on Tunisia. The president of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the premiers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, and the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, return to Tunis on Sunday with the aim of finalizing the package of agreements with President Kais Saied, which also concerns migration. The goal – the diplomats are still at work – is to give the green light to the memorandum of understanding on migration which provides for the disbursement of 105 million euros of European funds. As well as the provision of immediate support for the Tunisian budget with a contribution of 150 million euros.

On the other hand, it remains more difficult to reach an agreement on the most important portion of financial aid, the 900 million euros of macro-financial assistance in EU loans, closely linked to Tunisia’s agreements with the International Monetary Fund. From Brussels the will for bridging solutions emerges but not all states are convinced of this.

The agreement that will be signed also provides for cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, energy and energy transition, and ‘people to people’ relationships – from training to Erasmus. According to the foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, the agreement that will be signed in Tunis on Sunday “demonstrates our country’s commitment to the stability of the Mediterranean”. The agreement – according to the head of the Farnesina – “will allow Tunisia, also thanks to the Italian commitment, to be a protagonist in the fight against the smuggling of migrants” and to embark on a path of stability and growth.

