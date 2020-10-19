In an apartment in the center of Moscow, on Chayanova Street (Tverskoy District), two migrants raped a 14-year-old girl. On Monday, October 19, REN TV reports.

According to the channel, it happened on October 18. The schoolgirl’s father filed a statement with the police.

Law enforcement officers detained two suspects. They turned out to be 19-year-old migrants. A criminal case has been opened against the men. It is noted that one of the detainees came from the former republic of the USSR.

