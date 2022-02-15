Protection statutes are one of the tools used by States to guarantee aid to those who flee their countries due to humanitarian crises. These complement the international refugee protection regime and seek a national response to the needs of expatriates. A year ago, Colombia announced the implementation of the Temporary Protection Statute, a measure that guarantees access to rights for Venezuelan migrants residing in the country.

The goal: regularize migrants and refugees living in Colombia. The Temporary Protection Statute was announced by the Government of Iván Duque a year ago and today, some 296,000 people have the document that guarantees access to fundamental rights and essential services.

In Bogotá, some 60,000 Venezuelans have attended the massive regularization sessions. Jennifer Castro is one of them, “I feel very happy and grateful to Colombia, because it has given me the opportunity to obtain this permit and it helps me a lot for my health, because as long as we are healthy, we can work honestly,” she says.

According to UNHCR data, Colombia hosts 1.8 million Venezuelans, of the almost five million who traveled to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean in search of refuge, Colombia being the first receiving country.

Another nation that works on stay agreements for foreigners is Israel. Sudanese asylum seekers have temporary residence status.

+ And the migration data of the week: 14 refugees from Latin America and the Caribbean share fusion recipes in a book in which they mix flavors from their country and the nation that now welcomes them. There are 14 dishes, which also tell a story and that you can download here. The invitation is to cook with the refugees!