Migrants, Prosecutor of Crotone: “It would have been extremely risky”

There massacre of migrants off the Crotone coastcost the life of 63 peopleincluding also 20 childrencontinues to argue. While I rescuers they continue in searches at sea public opinion and the authorities are divided on the causes hey guilty. There conspiracy theory indicates in no helpDespite the alarm raisedThe reason from the tragedy. But give it Prosecutor of Crotone comes one version diametrically opposite. The words of the attorney Joseph Foreman outline a totally different picture, disavowing the version – we read in Libero – of the doctor Orlando Amodeo who on TV had claimed that the shipwreck could have been avoided accusing the Interior Ministry not to have sent the right ship to rescue migrants.

“Also with larger means – explains the prosecutor Capoccia – with those sea ​​conditionsa possible boarding would have been extremely risky“. The prosecutor, to give even more strength to his words, then recalls what happened in Otranto canal where a military unit touched a boat of migrants causing them the sinking. A version that is also fully embraced by the main ones trade union acronyms from the policewhich they defined “shameful” the controversy against Planted. In fact, the investigation that was opened against the four alleged smugglers hypothesizes three crimes: manslaughter, culpable shipwreck And aiding and abetting of illegal immigration.

