Pope: no to rejections but fair reception in the EU

“Against the terrible scourge of the exploitation of human beings, the solution is not to reject, but to ensure, according to each individual’s possibilities, a large number of legal and regular entries, sustainable thanks to fair reception on the part of the European continent, in the context of collaboration with the countries of origin”. Thus Pope Francis in his speech at the final session of the Meetings on the Mediterranean (Rencontres Mediterraneennes). “Saying ‘enough’, however, is closing our eyes”, “attempting now to ‘save oneself’ will turn into a tragedy tomorrow, when future generations will thank us if we have been able to create the conditions for an essential integration, while they will blame us if we will have only favored sterile assimilations”, underlined the Pope. “Integration is tiring – he added -, but far-sighted: it prepares the future which, like it or not, will be together or not”. “Assimilation, which does not take differences into account and remains rigid in its own paradigms, instead makes the idea prevail over reality and compromises the future, increasing distances and causing ghettoisation, which causes hostility and intolerance to flare up.”

Pope: giving dignity to the poor, they should be welcomed, not evicted

The change of pace of our communities lies in treating the poor “as brothers whose stories we know, not as annoying problems, chasing them away by sending them home; it lies in welcoming them, not in hiding them; in integrating them, not in evicting them; in give them dignity.” Thus Pope Francis in his speech at the final session of the Meetings on the Mediterranean (Rencontres Mediterraneennes). “And Marseille, I want to repeat, is the capital of integration – he added off the cuff -, it is your pride”.

Pope: Mediterranean from cradle of civilization to tomb of dignity

“There is a cry of pain that resonates more than any other, and which is transforming the mare nostrum into mare mortuum, the Mediterranean from the cradle of civilization to the tomb of dignity. It is the suffocated cry of migrant brothers and sisters”. Thus Pope Francis in his speech at the final session of the Meetings on the Mediterranean (Rencontres Mediterraneennes)

Pope: those who risk their lives do not invade, no to alarmist propaganda

“Marseille has a large port and it is a large door, which cannot be closed. Various Mediterranean ports, however, have closed. And two words have resonated, fueling people’s fears: ‘invasion’ and ’emergency’. But who risks his life at sea, does not invade, seeks acceptance, seeks life”. Thus Pope Francis in his speech at the final session of the Meetings on the Mediterranean (Rencontres Mediterraneennes). “As for the emergency – underlined the Pontiff -, the migratory phenomenon is not so much a temporary emergency, always good for spreading alarmist propaganda, but a fact of our times, a process that involves three continents around the Mediterranean and which must be governed with wise foresight: with a European responsibility capable of facing objective difficulties”.

Pope: The Church is not a customs house or a condominium of prescriptions

“The Church is not a meeting of prescriptions”, “the Church is not a customs house. Everyone, everyone, everyone is invited”. Thus off the cuff Pope Francis in his speech at the final session of the Meetings on the Mediterranean (Rencontres Mediterraneennes). May the Church “be a port of hope for the disheartened. Please broaden your heart! May it be a port of refreshment, where people feel encouraged to set out into life with the incomparable strength of the joy of Christ”.

Pope: euthanasia is not a sweet death, it is salty like the sea

“The real social evil is not so much the growth of problems, but the decrease in care”. Thus Pope Francis in his speech at the final session of the Meetings on the Mediterranean (Rencontres Mediterraneennes). The Pontiff also paid attention in his speech to euthanasia (a hot topic these days in France) and abortion. “Who listens to the moan of the lonely elderly who, instead of being valued, are parked, with the falsely dignified prospect of a sweet death, actually saltier than the waters of the sea? Who thinks of the unborn children, rejected in the name of a false right to progress, which is instead regression in the needs of the individual?”, underlined the Pontiff who added off the cuff: “Today we have the tragedy of confusing children with dogs” and reported that once his secretary in the square Saint Peter saw not children but dogs in prams

