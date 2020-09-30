Migrants Police again dismantled Calais migrant camp in northern France – nearly a thousand aspiring British had gathered in the infamous camp

It was the largest police operation in years in Calais, France.

30.9. 12:54

French police dismantled about 800 migrant camps in the French port city of Calais on Tuesday, AFP news agency reported. It was the largest similar police operation since the authorities destroyed the camp four years ago.

Despite this, Calais is still an attractive destination for migrants from the Middle East and Africa heading towards Britain. Calais is located on the north coast of France, a short distance across the English Channel to Britain.

Since January, the French authorities have arrested 1,317 migrants who have been trying to cross the canal. Some have even tried to make the trip by swimming.

Tuesday the operation was launched early in the morning. By Tuesday afternoon, authorities had evacuated more than 600 people from the camp by thirty buses. According to the local authority, at least 34 people had been arrested.

According to the regional administration, about 500 tents had been erected in the migrant camp in Calais. The camp was said to be a serious threat to safety and health.

“We want to prevent the concentration of (people) and the emergence of a new assembly point in Calais,” a senior government official Louis Le Franc said the news agency AFP.

The evacuated migrants were to be taken to reception centers throughout France. The majority of the camp’s residents were Somali, Sudanese, Iraqi, Iranian and Eritrean men, AFP reports.

Northern France has long attracted immigrants from outside Europe seeking to enter Britain. From Calais, it is possible to get across the canal in small boats or by hiding in trucks that cross the canal on ferries.

In August, a Sudanese teenager drowned while trying to get to Britain with a friend in a small dinghy.

A maximum of 10,000 immigrants lived in Calais a few years ago. The camps have been emptied and destroyed, but they have always been reborn.

Human rights organizations have criticized the actions of the police. Police have, among other things, confiscated migrants’ tents and other property.

Maya Comfort The Aubergre des Migrants said evacuating the campers is not a solution because people will be back soon.

“We spend a lot of money moving people on buses. That makes no sense. It’s just about communicating, ”he said.