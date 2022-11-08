Migrants, Piantedosi: “We do not accept lessons from anyone on human rights”

The controversy over the “selective disembarkation” of migrants does not stop. After being accused by the opposition of having used “unacceptable language” to justify the choice to disembark only some of the migrants rescued at sea by NGOs, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi replied today that the government has nothing to blame . “If you want to stop at the exegesis of bureaucratic expressions go ahead but we do not accept lessons from anyone from the point of view of respect for human rights”, said the former prefect, on the sidelines of the presentation of the 2023 police calendar. to the expressions used to indicate the migrants who remained on board the Sos Humanity 1 ship, after the disembarkation of women and children.

“The competent bodies will ascertain who is in vulnerable conditions and we will take charge of these regardless of the international rules that we believe to be clear. After which the ship should leave national waters, with all the rest of the cargo that may remain “, the indicted words of the minister, who yesterday opened a case on the expression” residual cargo “.

“Unacceptable language for even more unacceptable choices, contrary to the principles of humanity and international rules” commented Enrico Letta yesterday, while the NGO Mediterranea spoke of “dehumanizing” terms. “Are we talking about merchandise? No, we are talking about human beings: people who escaped the Libyan concentration camps financed by Italy. They talk about the right to life, but when they find themselves in front of it they call it ‘residual load’. The only thing left is the humanity of those who govern us ”, accused the organization.

According to Piantedosi, the migrants who were prevented from disembarking “are not at sea, they are safe”. “There are appeals in progress, then it will be decided in the competent offices,” said Matteo Salvini’s former head of cabinet. Over the weekend, the government allowed the ships of the NGOs Sos Humanity and Doctors Without Borders to disembark only some of the migrants rescued at sea, mostly women and children, while about 250 people are still on the ships. The German Sos Humanity has announced that it will appeal to court against the decision not to assign a “safe harbor” for the disembarkation of migrants rescued at sea, after having already filed an appeal with the Catania court to obtain the disembarkation of the migrants remaining on board and allow him to seek asylum in Italy.

“The partial and selective landing, as suggested by the Italian government decree, is atrocious and cannot be considered legitimate under maritime conventions,” said Doctors Without Borders, which operates the Geo Barents ship. About 300 migrants are still found off the Sicilian coast aboard the Ocean Viking and Rise Above ships.