Migrants, Piantedosi: “Immigration? Cause of degradation in cities”

The Minister of the Interior Planted underlines the importance of the contrast of the government to guide Melons of illegal immigration and to do so he returns to the story of the deputy of the Italian Left and Verdi who ended up at the center of the storm. “Soumahoro? Usually – Piantedosi explains to Libero – I don’t comment on facts that are the subject of ongoing investigations. But I want to say that almost all of the subjects involved in reception act authentically supportive spirit. With some of them, such as the community of Sant’Egidio and the Federation of Evangelical churcheswe have specific agreements to carry out humanitarian corridors. Their work must not be overshadowed by those individual cases involving the prosecuting party lucrative businesses with lots of celebrity endorsement“.

“The issue of contrasting illegal immigration – continues Piantedosi to Libero – was nodal since the first day. The government is determined to put la at the center of the European agenda question of the streams migratory in Mediterranean. For us it is a question of great importance also because i phenomena from degradation And unease in our cities. We must fight the causes they fuel insecurity and affect the livability of our cities and in this direction we work every day with prefectsjudiciary, forces of police and local administrators. Also Europe must do the own side“.

