“The quota of almost 83 thousand entries, envisaged by the flow decree, was identified on the basis of the needs of our labor market. The individual applications will be evaluated: if we should recognize the need to expand the quota on our part, there are no prejudices “. Thus the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi speaking, on the day of Confcommercio ‘Legalità ci piace’, of the regular entries of migrants into Italy in the aftermath of the click Day in which the applications presented were almost triple the places available.

The minister also commented on the possible increase in flows due to the instability of the political situation in Tunisia. “There is a serious economic, social and stability crisis – underlined Piantedosi – but the country is still doing a lot to contain the migratory phenomenon. Although the numbers are very high, almost record-breaking, if it hadn’t been for Tunisia’s prevention activity, they would have been almost double,” the minister clarified. “We are working to prevent departures even at the cost of receiving reproaches, it is the work that Prime Minister Meloni is doing in Europe but there is a problem of timing alignment because they are investments in the medium and long term”, he added.