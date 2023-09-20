A center for migrants will be opened in Ventimiglia. Therefore, on the border with France. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said this: «Ventimiglia has always suffered, it suffers from the transit of migrants. We are collaborating with France to control that border and it is one of the places to which we are paying attention for the creation of one of those structures that we intend to dedicate specifically to contain the phenomenon” underlined the minister during the program “Five minutes” on Rai 1. Then opening up to the topic of the new CPR (Permanence and Repatriation Centre), he underlined that «there will be resistance, we will dialogue with everyone, obviously we will do so while trying to impose the line of Government”. The minister then recalled that “there is already planning that the Interior Ministry was carrying out to identify structures in the area that could be quite suitable”. “I had asked the prefects for at least one for each region, the proposals are arriving, we are evaluating them.” Will desert islands also be taken into consideration? “There is no prejudice regarding the typology, islands or non-islands,” replied the minister.

In the CPR dangerous people roaming around Italy

«We want to strengthen the capacity of the CPRs and we intend to include those people who wander around the territory without a residence permit and who have dangerous conditions according to a detention order which is validated by the judge» explains the Interior Minister. Who added: «Moreover, we will strengthen, in accordance with the legislation approved in Cutro, places of detention for citizens coming from the so-called safe countries, even just asylum seekers for whom the law allows the procedures to quickly verify the requirements for be able to stay or, on the contrary, they will be destined to be expelled”.

Already in the past other migrant centers in Ventimiglia

There had already been other migrant centers in Ventimiglia in the past. One on the outskirts, Bevera area, opened in summer 2016 and closed in summer 2020, and one in the center near the station, from 2015 to summer 2016 then replaced by the larger one, both managed by the Red Cross on behalf of the prefecture . The structures were used to provide assistance, a roof over their heads, medical care, food and aid to people who arrived at the border, with the hope of crossing it: and in fact many abandoned the center to flee to France.