Migrants, Piantedosi: “It is offensive to cast suspicion on delays”

The minister of the Interior Planted responds to criticism for the alleged delay in assistance which led to the massacre of migrants on the Crotone coast, where 63 people they lost their lives and of these well 20 were children. “I think – Piantedosi explains to Corriere della Sera – that the message should be clear: who runs away from a war must not rely on unscrupulous smugglersmust be responsible and supportive policies of the States ad offer a way out to their drama. I went immediately on the scene of the tragedy to express condolences for the victims and sympathy for the survivors on my behalf and on behalf of the entire government. And for this reason I say that in order to concretely deal with the despair of the peopleand not small talk, so too since avoid such disasterswe have moved since our establishment by intensifying humanitarian corridors with numbers (617 people) that they had never registered in such a short space of time”.

“In only two months – continues Piantedosi to the Corriere – we also have approved the decree streams which will allow smooth entry of 83,000 people. I inhuman? There was no delay. I presided over the meeting in Crotone and I know they have been make all possible efforts in absolutely prohibitive sea conditions. For this I want to thank the staff who, putting their own lives at risk, intervene daily to save migrants in difficulty on small boats adrift and sailing in conditions of grave danger. AND extremely offensive even to overshadow that they have waived the obligations and to the innate vocation. There is not no connection between new rules and the possible increase in deaths at sea. On the route manned by the NGOs, no event occurred that was not adequately addressed by Captaincy And Finance Guard“.

