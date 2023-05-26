Flood emergency in Emilia Romagna, Piantedosi: “Difficult situation. Migrants? The government has never had an inhumane attitude”

Emilia Romagna, migrants and political communication: the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi he was interviewed at the Trento Festival of Economics in the panel dedicated to “Legality, the fight against organized crime and the country’s development”. On the climate emergency in Italy he declared that “the situation is still very difficult, there are entire portions of the territory that are still under water”.

On the migrant chapter, he stated that “lTunisia is a country that is playing an important role in curbing traffickers and limiting departures. I believe that at least 20,000 people have been recovered since the beginning of the year with control activities on the coasts and also on the mainland”. ”This government, he underlined, does not have an inhumane approach to the phenomenon, quite different from that of previous governments, but it is not resigned to having uncontrolled migratory flows”.

”The Ministry of the Interior is a place that I have frequented for 34 years, I was certainly already familiar with it, certainly having the responsibility of minister is a completely different thing, I also say this by making amends for some mistakes I have made. In the sense that some expressions of communication have been challenged to me, I may have been wrong there is no doubt but I did it in good faith if I did so and therefore at the same time I have always said that if the error is confined to these , although important issues, it means that everything else, I don’t want to say now that we’re doing very well, however…”, he concluded.

