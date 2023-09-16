



Piantedosi: “Very difficult challenge, no more short-sighted political calculations”

”Irregular immigration, with the great problems it entails, currently presents the country and the whole of Europe with a very difficult challenge. These are situations and moments in which responsibility is measured. From everybody. Of those who by definition have government responsibilities. Of those who must support it as a majority force, of those who are in opposition: everyone without making short-sighted political calculations”. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said this in an interview with ‘Corriere della Sera’. We are facing an unprecedented scenario with extraordinary factors that are causing a surge in departures, in particular from some African countries”, underlines the minister.

”The discussion is ongoing, but some regulatory instruments must certainly be strengthened to address some problems related to irregular immigration: false unaccompanied minors, the CPR to be increased, the rules to facilitate the repatriation of those who have committed crimes. However, these are actions that can and must be adopted within a European framework and in compliance with international regulations. The same inevitably applies to initiatives aimed at blocking departures from other continents”. As for the Tunisia front, ”it must be helped to support the difficult socioeconomic situation it is experiencing. And the aid provided for by the implementation of the memorandum between the EU and Tunisia must be accelerated, which is not yet operational and therefore has not produced its positive effects”.

As for Calderoli’s words, according to which if Salvini had been at the Viminale we wouldn’t be in this situation, Piantedosi states: ”on this topic the common trait, the connecting line between the two experiences of government is precisely me. At that time I had the honor of collaborating with Salvini, sharing important and decisive choices. Today, in a different and complex scenario, I have the responsibility of contributing to a renewed season of combating international human trafficking, the organization of which, in the meantime, has changed and grown. I am more than convinced that the path taken will lead us to the expected results as soon as possible”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

