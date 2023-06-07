Migrants, Piantedosi and the explicit attack on Paris, Berlin and Budapest

The mission of Melons in Tunisia And Libya is a strategic step for the government on the migration issue. From these summits with two key countries from which most of the clandestine journeys of the refugees towards the Italian coasts, depend on future strategies and of course full support is needed of Europe. This was confirmed by the Minister of the Interior Planted: “It’s time to say it forcefully: Italy needs more Europe, not less Europe, even with regard to migrants. Italy – explains Piantedosi al Foglio – wants to impose a necessary theme to deal with. It is a difficult topic but it is an urgent one: stop with the principle of voluntariness in redistribution and start creating the basis for reasoning on the mandatory nature of the redistribution”.



Piantedosi reiterates what was already stated yesterday in Tunis by Melons: “A real breakthrough on immigration in Europe will only come when all the countries of the Union – both Italy’s historical allies, such as France And Germanyboth allies of the center-right majority, the front of Visegrad – will decide to take a step forward in this direction. To govern immigration, more Europe is needed. We need more Europe for block departures of irregular immigrants and to help countries keep irregular immigrants on their territory who should not leave. We need more Europe to work on a return mechanism not only national that allows a country like Italy to move not alone on this front. We need more Europe also to financially support countries like la Tunisia and how the Libyawhich they can become strategic in the fight against irregular immigration”.

