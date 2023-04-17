From Cutro in the Senate. Commissioner Valenti in Lampedusa

“The state of emergency has also been used for refugees from Ukraine to have tools for managing the phenomenon that are adequate for the strong impact caused by the concentrated arrival of people. When 6,000 arrive in a weekend, I challenge anyone with ordinary tools to find them an adequate and dignified accommodation”. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said this at the conference promoted by the Coisp police union ‘Security in Metropolitan Areas’, specifying that “the emergency is not a connotation of the phenomenon but a technical tool”.

COLLAPSING SICILY – The political debate on migrants in Italy continues. To the microphones of Tgcom 24 the president of the Sicilian Region, Renato Schifanireiterated that “the emergency exists, we have been experiencing it in Sicily for a month already, since we were ‘submerged’ by landings. Thousands of people have invaded the Lampedusa hotspot which can only accommodate a few hundred migrants. The Region he did his part and lent a hand, we managed to get blankets, shoes, food in collaboration with the Ministry of the Interior”.

Dl Migrants: sitting on the river. Balboni, game is being played in the Chamber

A river session is looming on the Migrants decree in the Constitutional Affairs commission of the Senate. Work continues at a slow pace due to the obstructionism implemented by the opposition parties which, starting at 12 today, have intervened in a flurry of explanations of votes on each amendment presented. There are still over 300 proposed amendments on the table to be discussed and voted on. And time is running out. The text approved by the Council of Ministers in Cutro – expected in the Chamber tomorrow at 16.30 – expires on May 9 and after the yes of Palazzo Madama it will have to be discussed by the Chamber. The session of the Senate commission should continue until late today and resume tomorrow morning, but at Palazzo Madama the approval of the provision in the Chamber is now certain without the mandate for the rapporteur. A ‘road map’ which makes the President of the Commission, Alberto Balboni, say that the “game will be played in the Chamber”.

During the discussion in the Commission “the opposition gave interesting ideas and stimuli. But I regret the fact that the enormous number of sub-amendments presented does not allow us to exhaust the examination of all the articles” of the decree, added the FdI exponent conversing with reporters during a short break from work. “A confrontation on the merits would have helped to lighten the climate and to get into the merits of the problems, which is what interests the Italians. This will not happen and it is a pity – Balboni added – The majority will certainly go their own way , this is an important decree that absolutely must be converted”, he then insisted, because “no one can deny that there is a very serious emergency on the immigration front”.

Balboni then confirmed that the government’s intention is not to proceed with trust and that at the moment there are no reformulations to the majority amendment on special protection. “If you go to the Chamber without a rapporteur, all the work done in the commission will be canceled, and also the amendments of the oppositions approved”, he recalled, they will have to be re-presented. “The opposition legitimately exercises its role, which I respect – he concluded – however the majority cannot be prevented from drawing conclusions. If it fails to draw conclusions in the committee, it will draw them in the Chamber”.

