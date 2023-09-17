French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni about the migrant crisis in Lampedusa. You made this known in a statement from the Elysée, underlining that the French Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin will be in Italy “in the next few days” to meet his counterpart Matteo Piantedosi.

“The President of the French Republic and the President of the Council of Ministers, Giorgia Meloni, discussed the joint action that could be undertaken in the central Mediterranean, the prevention of departures with the countries of origin and transit and, finally, the follow-up give to Europe under the Compact on Migration to respond to long-term irregular migration flows,” the statement said.

“The two leaders – it continues – agreed on the need to face this challenge with humanity and to strengthen cooperation at European level in line with the policy pursued by the President of the Republic since 2017 and during the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union , to find effective immediate and long-term solutions to this crisis.” For his part, “the French President reiterated France’s solidarity with Italy in the face of the migratory challenge affecting the island of Lampedusa”.

“The two leaders agreed to continue exchanging views on developments in the situation and to strengthen cooperation between their respective governments. In this context, the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, will travel to Italy in the coming days to meet his counterpart Italian”, concludes the statement.