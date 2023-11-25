admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 25/11/2023 – 20:51

Helsinki closes borders and accuses Moscow of sending people from Africa and the Middle East without documents to checkpoints. To cross, migrants have to pay 2,500 dollars to intermediaries. Finland closed all borders with Russia, with the exception of Raja-Joosepi, in the northeast of the country, alleging that Moscow was taking migrants from Africa and the Middle East in a deliberate to make the crossing.

Four of the eight Russian-Finnish border crossings had already been closed on the night of November 18. On Friday night (24/11) it was the turn of another three passages, which will be blocked for at least a month.

“Revenge of the Kremlin”

Finnish authorities said that in recent months, Russia began allowing undocumented travelers to cross the border and reach Finland and, consequently, the European Union (EU).

For Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, the “influx of migrants is the Kremlin’s revenge” for Finland’s membership in NATO. Moscow denies this and says the border crossings are only being used by authorized people.

Since August, 684 citizens from Yemen, Iraq, Somalia and other countries in Africa and the Middle East have applied for asylum in Finland. The data was obtained by DW from the Finnish Border Guard. All entered Finnish territory via Russian border crossings without an EU entry permit.

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said in an interview with DW that Russia was no longer “guarding the common border” on the basis of bilateral agreements, which would put national security and public order in Finland at risk.

“Russia appears to be encouraging illegal border crossings,” Valtonen said.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, denied the allegations and said border crossings “are used by those who have the legal right to do so, and that Russian border guards fully comply with all official instructions. in this regard”.

The border between the two countries is 1,340 kilometers long, and the landscape ranges from dense forests in the south to rugged relief in the Arctic. Currently, there are nine crossing points, one of which is exclusive for train travel.

How migrants reach the Russian-Finnish border

On the Internet, messages are circulating about how to travel from Russia to Finland without the necessary documents. DW had access to groups in Arabic on the Telegram messaging service, where experiences about the crossing are exchanged.

For example, in the Information Russia-Finland group (Arabic: معلومات روسيا فنلندا), for a fee, help is offered to apply for a Russian visa. The service is even offered by group administrators.

According to the proposal, from Russia the migrant could cross the border to Finland, accessing the EU. Under current rules, migrants must apply for asylum in the first EU country they arrive in.

According to the chat history, the group was created in May 2022 by the user “Rus GT”, whose profile has since been deleted. It is not known who was behind the account.

“Help” to cross the border

Several users, whose profiles have also been deleted, claimed in the chat that they could help apply for a study visa in Russia and then cross the border to Estonia or Finland.

A three-month study visa, registered participation in a short-term language course in Russia and transportation to the border would cost $1,300.

For $2,500, potential migrants could get a visa with a one-year extension, as well as student accommodation and health insurance “so there are no problems at the border.”

The “package” would also include a guide who speaks Russian and “knows the area better than a GPS” and guidance on the best way to apply for asylum in the European Union, such as “political opinions, beliefs or threats in the country of origin”. .

Bicycle rental

The months of October and November 2023 recorded the highest number of messages in the chat. For example, a user with a phone number registered in Belarus and the nickname “Abo Abdo” wrote that he could help people who wanted to go to Finland.

First, they would be taken to Vyborg by “certain Russians”, from where they would go to Finland. But there is one caveat: according to “Abo Abdo”, a bicycle is required to cross the border.

In fact, most border crossings between Russia and Finland cannot be crossed on foot, only with one form of transport – this includes bicycles and scooters.

A Russian who crossed the Värtsilä-Niirala checkpoint told DW he saw a minibus with Russian license plates filled with bicycles. Just before the border, the driver distributed the bicycles to around 30 people.

Another man who witnessed the scene reported that people quickly grabbed their bikes and “then followed a Russian officer from the border to the checkpoint.”

A member of the Telegram group called “N” said that Russian police would not arrest migrants who appeared with an “intermediary”.

Another user, “Torab,” emphasized that the “intermediaries” had some kind of agreement with Russian border officials. They stamped migrants’ passports and sent them to the Finnish side, from where migrants could apply for asylum. None of the users responded to DW’s questions.

Jump in number of members

Since Finnish authorities announced they would close more checkpoints, the number of users in another Telgram group, this one called Moscow_Finland, has jumped from 30 to 170.

Faced with the new situation, many users demand that “intermediaries” guarantee that they will be able to cross the border into the EU.

“If I arrive at the border, could I be arrested and deported?” asks one of the users.

The answer seems reassuring: “In two days, more than 100 people crossed the border and no one was deported”, assured the group administrator.