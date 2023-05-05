“There was no intention on the part of the interior minister to ostracize Italy in any way and I reassure the Italians that they are watching us.” Paris government spokesman Olivier Véran told French news channel Cnews. Yesterday Gérald Darmanin said that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni “has not been able to resolve the migration issues for which she was elected”. The head of Italian diplomacy Antonio Tajani, who was supposed to have a meeting with his counterpart Catherine Colonna on the same evening in Paris, immediately canceled the visit, judging such statements “unacceptable”.

Read also

“We continue to work with the Italians,” said the French government spokesman, quoted by the Dernières Nouvelles d’Alsace. “Italians … we discuss, they love politics, they assume the choices they make and they want to be left free to do so”, he explained, “and this is good, because we have no intention of doing otherwise”.

The spokesman also recalled that Italy “receives the majority of boats” of migrants, and “therefore we work systematically with the Italians according to the rules of redistribution. We are intimately linked by our history, by economic, social, cultural, but also migratory issues”.