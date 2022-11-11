Migrants, France-Italy clash

Speaking of the controversy triggered by the French Minister of the Interior, Gérald Moussa Darmaninwho accused the colleagues of our nation of not behaving responsibly in the affair of the ship Ocean Viking, with 234 people, not accepted a Catania and waiting today at Toulon. The transalpine rulers do not have what it takes to give lessons to the ministers and the Italian premier.

In fact, they have followed a not blameless line (euphemism) towards migrants, at the border of Ventimiglia and in French ports, where rejections continue. While 83 French institutions subsidize the Ocean Viking and ships looking for migrants

As the French president of “Avvocati senza frontiere” explained well, maritime law requires that ships, prepared by smugglers and false humanitarians (such as Casarini), dock at the nearest port. In the case under consideration, in Tunisia and not in Italy.

