Migrants are a thriving industry for smugglers. “It is the third most profitable illegal trafficking in the world behind drugs and weapons. It generates around 35 billion dollars a year “, indicates François Gemenne on franceinfo on Monday 12 October.

“Our policy of closing borders is the most formidable adjunct to this smuggling business. Going from Turkey to Germany costs around 12,000 euros. We are accomplices in this smuggling business“, adds the researcher at the University of Liège (Belgium).

“The discourse of researchers is inaudible on this subject. We are governed solely on ideological grounds. It will be a question of being for or against migrants, of knowing whether it is an opportunity or a burden. We continue to consider immigration as an anomaly, something that should not happen in an ideal world “, denounces the teacher at Sciences Po Paris.

“We absolutely want to resist migration rather than accept it as a structural transformation and organize it”, concludes François Gemenne, author of the book We all have black friends.