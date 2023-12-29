Genoa – It is Genoa the port assigned to the Open Arms, which yesterday rescued a boat with 63 people, including two women, one of whom was pregnant, and two children. “Six hundred miles awayfour days of navigation – says the NGO -, unnecessary suffering for the people on board”.

For the NGO, the decision is the reflection of “a policy that no longer has respect for human beings or for the lives of those who are vulnerable”.