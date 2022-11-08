Dhe 89 migrants rescued from the “Rise Above” in the Mediterranean have disembarked in Italy. All people had left the ship in Reggio Calabria, the German organization Mission Lifeline, which operates the ship, said on Tuesday. On Monday, the Italian authorities assigned the crew to the southern Italian port after the rescued had to wait four days in the completely overcrowded rescue ship.

Hundreds of migrants continued to wait on other rescue ships in the Mediterranean for permission to go ashore. The international association SOS Méditerranée explained that the situation for 234 rescued on the “Ocean Viking” was unbearable. After up to 17 days on board, some of them suffered from mental health issues such as insomnia, anxiety and depression. “The team reassures survivors that they will go ashore safely, but with continued uncertainty, hope is fading.”

Some of the people who were rescued from distress at sea by the “Humanity 1” and the “Geo Barents” are still waiting for a decision from the authorities. Numerous rescued people from both ships have been able to go ashore in the port of the Sicilian city of Catania in the past few days, but only vulnerable groups such as children, women and the sick. That is why there are still 35 migrants on the “Humanity 1” of the organization SOS Humanity and 214 migrants on the “Geo Barents” of “Doctors Without Borders”.