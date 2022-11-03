The tug-of-war between the Italian government and NGO ships continues, with the Ocean Vikings of Doctors Without Borders and Sos Mediterraneé making it known to have asked for help from Spain, Greece and France to manage the situation of the 234 people on board, to whom Italy has not offered a port of call.

“Since the Italian and Maltese authorities have closed their eyes on the fate of the survivors stranded at sea, Sos Mediterraneé has sent requests to the maritime authorities of France, Spain and Greece to solicit their support for mediation with their counterparts”, writes the NGO humanitarian on Twitter.

📣Alors que les autorités italiennes et maltaises ferment les yeux sur le sort des rescapé.es bloqué.es en mer, @SOSMedFrance to envoyé des demandes aux autorités maritimes de France, d’Espagne et de Grèce afin de solliciter leur soutien pour une médiation avec leurs homologues. pic.twitter.com/5KcSsrOGAi – SOS MEDITERRANEE France (@SOSMedFrance) November 3, 2022

“The current blockade of 985 people at sea is illegal and inhumane. Castaways rescued at sea cannot be the subject of political debates. Many castaways show signs of torture, sexual violence and abuse suffered in Libya, ”noted the staff of humanitarian organizations.

The first ship to encounter resistance from the newly elected government was the Humanity 3: as revealed by the show “The horse and the tower”, on 23 October Italy asked Germany to take care of the migrants rescued on board the ships flying the German and Norwegian flags. But Berlin did not accept the request, and in the letter in response to the note sent by Italy, reported by the Rai3 program, it asked the Italian authorities to “quickly help” the 104 unaccompanied minors rescued in the Mediterranean, many of whom are in need of medical care. But the Farnesina responded by asking for information on the people on board and on the rescue area.

Norway, for its part, did not respond to Italy’s appeal. In all, a thousand people are on board the three NGO ships waiting to land the migrants: the Humanity 1, which flies the German flag, the Geo Barents and the Ocean Vikings, both flying the Norwegian flag.